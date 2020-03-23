Coronavirus: Toronto mayor to declare state of emergency in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Global News has learned that Mayor John Tory is set to declare a state of emergency for the City of Toronto in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources confirmed to Global News the mayor will be making the announcement in a press conference Monday at 2:45 p.m.
Just after 1:30 p.m., Premier Doug Ford announced the closure of all non-essential services in the province to shut down by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Details of what is a non-essential service will be made available before then, Ford said.
The Premier declared a state of emergency for Ontario on March 12.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 489 active cases in the province, plus eight resolved and six deaths.
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS