Coronavirus: Toronto mayor to declare state of emergency in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that Mayor John Tory is set to declare a state of emergency for the City of Toronto in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources confirmed to Global News the mayor will be making the announcement in a press conference Monday at 2:45 p.m.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Premier Doug Ford announced the closure of all non-essential services in the province to shut down by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Details of what is a non-essential service will be made available before then, Ford said.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The Premier declared a state of emergency for Ontario on March 12.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 489 active cases in the province, plus eight resolved and six deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

4:01 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers