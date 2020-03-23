Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Toronto mayor to declare state of emergency in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 1:52 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 1:55 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces relief fund for laid off workers
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Community Services Minister Todd Smith and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced on Monday that the provincial government would commit $200 million in assistance for individuals and organizations across the province impacted by COVID-19. Smith said part of the funding will provide direct support for people laid off at bars, restaurants and other businesses. Smith said people will be able to access the assistance "right away."

Global News has learned that Mayor John Tory is set to declare a state of emergency for the City of Toronto in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources confirmed to Global News the mayor will be making the announcement in a press conference Monday at 2:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

Just after 1:30 p.m., Premier Doug Ford announced the closure of all non-essential services in the province to shut down by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Details of what is a non-essential service will be made available before then, Ford said.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The Premier declared a state of emergency for Ontario on March 12.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 489 active cases in the province, plus eight resolved and six deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers
