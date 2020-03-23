Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Brockville police to crack down on overnight parking lot use by returning travellers

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 2:32 pm
A picture posted to Twitter March 22, 2020 appears to show a number of RVs parked at the Brockville Walmart parking lot.
A picture posted to Twitter March 22, 2020 appears to show a number of RVs parked at the Brockville Walmart parking lot. @byebyeagaintoo/Twitter

Brockville police say they received a number of complaints over the weekend about recreational vehicles parked overnight in big box store parking lots near Highway 401.

READ MORE: ‘Enough is enough’ — Trudeau warns Canadians flouting coronavirus social distancing

Police say residents have expressed concern that Canadians returning from the U.S. by the Thousand Islands border crossing may not be undergoing the recommended 14-day isolation period for travellers to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In response, the Brockville police department says it has assigned a COVID-19 liaison officer to reach out to the impacted businesses to provide some direction.

According to Brockville police Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie, the complaints have been specific to the Brockville Walmart and the Real Canadian Superstore.

“Currently there is no legislation that mandates self-isolation, as such, the police do not have the ability to order people to do it,” Harvie said in an email.

“We are working with local business to ask them to assist by not permitting overnight camping and screening people before they enter the store.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Some snowbirds choose to return to Canada, others stay in Florida

Harvie confirms that contact was made Monday morning with a manager at the Brockville Walmart store to discuss the issue.

Harvie added that Brockville police “continue to work with all levels of government and our local businesses in order to rectify this situation.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TravelFloridaCanadaWalmartBrockvilleBorderSocial DistancingCanadiansParking LotSnowbirdsBrockville PoliceTravel advisoryRVcamperIsolationcrossingcamped outisolatereturning
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.