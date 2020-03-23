Coronavirus: Brockville police to crack down on overnight parking lot use by returning travellers

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police say they received a number of complaints over the weekend about recreational vehicles parked overnight in big box store parking lots near Highway 401.

Police say residents have expressed concern that Canadians returning from the U.S. by the Thousand Islands border crossing may not be undergoing the recommended 14-day isolation period for travellers to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

@JustinTrudeau this is what happens when you give and order and it not followed through. Snowbirds just arrived over the border shopping at Walmart in Brockville and not isolating. Do something about it. pic.twitter.com/rCLqq2jAlF — Bye Bye (@byebyeagaintoo) March 22, 2020

you do not cross the border at Thousand Islands Bridge coming home to Quebec and then stop in Brockville at Walmart for groceries and TP, keep driving until you get home please. Many Quebec plates spotted there today. Have a friend not in quarantine near your home shop for you — David Rattray (@DavidWTRattray) March 23, 2020

In response, the Brockville police department says it has assigned a COVID-19 liaison officer to reach out to the impacted businesses to provide some direction.

According to Brockville police Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie, the complaints have been specific to the Brockville Walmart and the Real Canadian Superstore.

“Currently there is no legislation that mandates self-isolation, as such, the police do not have the ability to order people to do it,” Harvie said in an email.

“We are working with local business to ask them to assist by not permitting overnight camping and screening people before they enter the store.”

Harvie confirms that contact was made Monday morning with a manager at the Brockville Walmart store to discuss the issue.

Harvie added that Brockville police “continue to work with all levels of government and our local businesses in order to rectify this situation.”