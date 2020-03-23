Northumberland Care launches website for virtual patient care during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Online walk-in clinics and patient appointments are now available to residents in Northumberland County as health units across Canada press for social distancing and self-isolation.

Northumberland Care is launching a new website, northumberlandcare.com, to help virtually connect patients with physicians.

A release from Northumberland Care states that doctors are now meeting with their patients over the phone or through video conference. Northumberland Care is collaboration between the family doctors of Brighton, Campbellford, Cobourg, Colborne, Hastings, Port Hope, and Warkworth, Ontario Health Team – Northumberland, Northumberland Hills Hospital and the Port Hope Walk-in Clinic.

Several other doctors are now making themselves available online to talk to patients who don’t have a family doctor. Northumberland Care believes a doctor will be available three hours a day, six days a week.

