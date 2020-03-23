Menu

Canada

Northumberland Care launches website for virtual patient care during coronavirus pandemic

By Sarah Deeth Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 11:25 am
Updated March 24, 2020 6:31 pm
Northumberland Care has a launched a new website to help with online walk-in clinics and patient appointments.
Northumberland Care has a launched a new website to help with online walk-in clinics and patient appointments.

Online walk-in clinics and patient appointments are now available to residents in Northumberland County as health units across Canada press for social distancing and self-isolation.

READ MORE: New coronavirus cases confirmed in Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes

Northumberland Care is launching a new website, northumberlandcare.com, to help virtually connect patients with physicians.

A release from Northumberland Care states that doctors are now meeting with their patients over the phone or through video conference. Northumberland Care is collaboration between the family doctors of Brighton, Campbellford, Cobourg, Colborne, Hastings, Port Hope, and Warkworth, Ontario Health Team – Northumberland, Northumberland Hills Hospital and the Port Hope Walk-in Clinic.

Several other doctors are now making themselves available online to talk to patients who don’t have a family doctor. Northumberland Care believes a doctor will be available three hours a day, six days a week.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario cases nearing 600, one new death reported
