Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says Ontario in ‘critical week’ in containing COVID-19 outbreak
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said on Tuesday that the province was now in a “critical week,” saying essential businesses staying open must continue to mandate social distancing and put in place measures that can ensure the practice. He also said they are optimistic that with spring on the horizon they could see some “easing off,” but with travelers returning to the province in the coming weeks there is still a cause for concern.