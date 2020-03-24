New coronavirus cases confirmed in Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

New cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting one new case in both the county and the municipality.

In Northumberland County, the case involves a woman in her 50s. It’s the fifth confirmed case in the county.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, the patient is a woman in her 40s. It is the seventh case in the municipality, which includes three at a nursing home in the village of Bobcaygeon.

Both are self-isolating. No other details were provided.

Due to #COVID19 response, @HKPRDHU is closing its offices temporarily to the public, except for lab pickup/delivery, needle exchanges and Naloxone. All classes/clinics canceled. Well water bottle pickup and dropoff still offered. Full details at: https://t.co/Ootqatrcd9 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) March 23, 2020

The new cases bring the total in the health unit’s jurisdiction to 12, which included one person — a City of Kawartha Lakes man in his 80s — who died of COVID-19 and pneumonia on Sunday.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg both are operating COVID-19 assessment centres.

At Ross Memorial, its clinical team has assessed more than 800 individuals since March 15, including 305 virtual/phone assessments, and more than 500 in-person assessments. Of those, 115 individuals have been swabbed for COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, the hospital can book appointments for in-home assessment and testing by Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services, for those callers who do not have access to a vehicle.

“We are grateful to the community for taking the recommendations of public health seriously,” stated Veronica Nelson, hospital interim president and CEO. “With confirmed community spread of COVID-19, we urge everyone to follow the government’s advice and that includes social distancing and whenever possible, self-isolation, so that together, we can flatten the curve.”

The cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday:

Case 1: Northumberland County woman, 60s (travel); reported March 13; self-isolating

Case 2: City of Kawartha Lakes woman, 60s (travel); reported March 14; self-isolating

Case 3: Northumberland County man, 70s (travel); self-isolating

Case 4: Northumberland County woman, 60s (travel); self-isolating

Case 5: Northumberland man, 60s (travel); self-isolating

Case 6: City of Kawartha Lakes woman, 70s (travel); self-isolating

Case 7: City of Kawartha Lakes man, 89; reported March 20; isolated (nursing home)

Case 8: City of Kawartha Lakes woman, 94; reported March 20; isolated (nursing home)

Case 9: City of Kawartha Lakes man, 61; reported March 20; isolated (nursing home)

Case 10: City of Kawartha Lakes man, 80s; reported March 21; deceased

Case 11: Northumberland Hills woman, 50s; reported March 23; self-isolating

Case 12: City of Kawartha Lakes woman, 40s; reported March 24; self-isolating

