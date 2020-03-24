MPP urges people to self-isolate after reports of travellers visiting Cobourg businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario MPP David Piccini says he’s frustrated by reports of travellers returning from the United States and not self-isolating in Cobourg as the country grapples with the new coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday night, Piccini visited the parking lot of a Walmart and a Popeyes restaurant after receiving several reports of travellers — many from Ontario and Quebec — who had recently returned from the U.S. and reportedly entered the businesses.

A number of campers and RVs were in the parking lot and stayed overnight.

READ MORE: Northumberland County launches website for virtual patient care during coronavirus pandemic

Piccini, MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South, says he’s frustrated by the reports. Health experts say anyone returning from the U.S. or overseas is expected to self-isolate for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“To be so cavalier on how you treat your fellow Canadians says a lot of you as an individual, and I firmly believe we can do better,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Piccini said he understands travellers need to stop for essentials, however he noted that most businesses offer online services to order food.

❗️SELF ISOLATION MANDATORY❗️

If you are returning to 🇨🇦 you MUST self isolate for 14 days. Unacceptable that travellers are putting fellow 🇨🇦 at risk when returning from the 🇺🇸. We MUST do better. #COVID19 #InThisTogether #COVIDActNow #canadastrong pic.twitter.com/KM3PyIcvgo — David Piccini (@DavidPiccini) March 24, 2020

“They’re putting the lives of our constituents and community at risk,” said Piccini.

“I urge people to exercise the 14-day self-isolation — it’s made by our experts in public health. All of your politicians are telling you to do it. Take this seriously — you’re putting the lives of your fellow Canadians at risk.”