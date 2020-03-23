COVID-19 isolation, treatment centre for homeless opens in Ottawa

A local recreation centre in Ottawa is becoming an isolation and treatment centre for homeless people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
The centre opens today, and three people are already expected stay in isolation while they await test results.
Advocates say homeless populations may be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, and are likely to have worse outcomes because of underlying health conditions.
Wendy Muckle with Ottawa Inner City Health says homeless people can be tested for the virus by a mobile assessment van, paramedics, as well as the typical assessment centre and hospitals.
At the end of January, Ottawa became the first city in Canada to declare a homeless emergency.
Expert say COVID-19 will only exacerbated the already critical situation facing the national capital’s growing homeless population.View link »
