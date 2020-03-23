Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 isolation, treatment centre for homeless opens in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2020 10:29 am
Wendy Muckle, CEO of Ottawa Inner City Health gives Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson a tour of a community centre that will serve as a COVID-19 isolation centre for vulnerable residents starting Monday, in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Ottawa has turned a local recreation centre into an isolation and treatment centre for homeless people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
Wendy Muckle, CEO of Ottawa Inner City Health gives Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson a tour of a community centre that will serve as a COVID-19 isolation centre for vulnerable residents starting Monday, in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Ottawa has turned a local recreation centre into an isolation and treatment centre for homeless people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

A local recreation centre in Ottawa is becoming an isolation and treatment centre for homeless people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

The centre opens today, and three people are already expected stay in isolation while they await test results.

READ MORE: Data suggests there could be up to 4K undiagnosed coronavirus cases in Ottawa, public health units says

Advocates say homeless populations may be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, and are likely to have worse outcomes because of underlying health conditions.

Wendy Muckle with Ottawa Inner City Health says homeless people can be tested for the virus by a mobile assessment van, paramedics, as well as the typical assessment centre and hospitals.

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. housing minister says ‘help is on the way’ for renters, homeless
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. housing minister says ‘help is on the way’ for renters, homeless

At the end of January, Ottawa became the first city in Canada to declare a homeless emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Expert say COVID-19 will only exacerbated the already critical situation facing the national capital’s growing homeless population.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa newsOttawa HomelessWendy Mucklecoronavirus in Ottawacoronavirus isolation centre in OttawaCOVID-19 in OttawaCOVID-19 isolation centre in OttawaOttawa homeless populationOttawa homelessness emergencyOttawa housing emergency
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.