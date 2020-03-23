Coronavirus: 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 32 people in Waterloo Region who are believed to have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency updated its website on Monday morning and included presumptive cases for the first time. The list includes 15 of those.

There are now nine people in hospital with coronavirus according to the list, including the first confirmed case in Waterloo Region.

A woman in her 50s was announced by public health officials on March 5. In that instance, a woman had returned from a trip abroad to Italy, officials say.

There were also three people added to the list who are either presumptive cases or have tested positive at Grand River Hospital.

Seven of the new cases acquired the disease through either close contact or while in the community.

The others were said to have picked up the disease while travelling or the cause remain under investigation.

Last Thursday, Waterloo Public Health also announced the first confirmed case obtained through community transmission.

Public health officials said a woman in her 20s developed symptoms on March 11 and was tested at St. Mary’s General Hospital on March 13.

According to officials, the patient is an employee of the hospital who is self-isolating at home.

Waterloo Public Health is expected to provide an update to media on Monday morning.

Ontario health officials have announced there are 412 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of March 22.

Ontario has tested 26,420 people for COVID-19, and 8,361 patients are currently under investigation, while 17,634 have come back negative.

— With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton

