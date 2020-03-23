Coronavirus: Elora Gorge among parks closed to public by GRCA

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says it is closing access to its various parks over concerns of people ignoring both park rules and social-distancing habits amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our parks staff have observed an increase in visitors,” the agency noted. “While many visitors have respected social-distancing measures, our staff have reported concerns with some large groups of people, illegal parking and people entering areas that are marked as closed.”

The GRCA says those who are caught ignoring the closures and trespassing or parking vehicles outside the parks could be fined.

The agency manages parks across the Grand River’s watershed and is also responsible for monitoring dam infrastructure. The GRCA says it is vital for employees to be able to do so without any issues.

The GRCA website lists the following parks as ones it manages:

Belwood Lake (Fergus)

Brant (Brantford)

Byng Island (Dunnville)

Conestogo Lake (Wellesley)

Elora Gorge, Elora Quarry, Guelph Lake and Laurel Creek (Waterloo)

Luther Marsh (Grand Valley)

Pinehurst Lake (Paris)

Rockwood and Shade’s Mills (Cambridge)