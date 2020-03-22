Coronavirus: Kelowna neighbourhood fights the quarantine blues with window walk

Send this page to someone via email

Due to COVID-19, vacations have been cancelled and movie theatres and schools are closed.

But one neighbourhood on Neptune Road is creating an attraction of their own — a Neighbourhood Window Walk.

It started when a new mom tasked her neighbours with crafting up signs with silly faces, encouraging words, jokes, flowers, animals on them and posting them on their windows.

They’re encouraged to continue for the coming weeks to give people out for walks something to look out for.

It makes Arlene Hildred day watching her neighbour’s reactions.

“I think this is good because people are able to connect even though they can’t be right next to each other,” said Hildred.

“Doing this shows, hey we are all in it and we are all going to be OK.”