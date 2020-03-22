No injuries as suspicious fire damages Spryfield home

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that razed the back of a Spryfield home early on Sunday morning.

Investigators have been deployed to the scene at 32 Quartz Drive, where police and firefighters found the backside of the residents “engulfed in flames” around 1:14 a.m.

The sole occupant of the home had already exited safely and no one was injured.

Police evacuated neighbouring homes while firefighters put out of the flames. The fire was extinguished by 1:48 a.m., Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs told Global News by email.

“The file is still under investigation, but what I can tell you is that evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe it was suspicious,” she wrote.

Halifax Regional Police say no one was injured in the course of the blaze, which was extinguished by roughly 1:48 a.m. on March 22, 2020. Jeremy Keefe / Global News

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5016, or send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.