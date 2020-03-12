Halifax police investigating suspicious fire on Clyde Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred early on Thursday in Halifax.

Police say officers and members of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded at approximately 1:55 a.m. to reports of a suspicious fire at 5545 Clyde St.

Businesses at the location were closed at the time, and no one was injured as a result of the blaze, which was quickly extinguished, officials say.

Police say they are looking for a vehicle of interest, described as a red, four-door sedan, that was spotted travelling from the scene towards South Park Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.

