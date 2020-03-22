Menu

Crime

Halifax police searching for suspects in Dartmouth armed robbery

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 9:37 am
Halifax Regional Police are searching for two suspects in a late-night robbery at a Needs Convenience Store.
Halifax Regional Police are searching for two suspects in a late-night robbery at a Needs Convenience Store. Callum Smith / Global News

Halifax Regional Police are searching for two suspects in a late-night armed robbery at a Dartmouth convenience store.

Around 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, they say two men entered the Needs Convenience Store at 100 Highfield Park Drive, demanding cash and cigarettes.

One man was armed with a firearm and the other wielded a knife.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating reporter robbery at Needs store 

“(They) directed the lone customer to lie on the floor and then they approached the counter and directed the employee behind the counter to fill a garbage bag with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money,” reads a Sunday morning statement from police.

No one was injured in the course of the holdup.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspects fled west on foot, and while a police service dog couldn’t track them down, it did find evidence related to the incident.

READ MORE: Four people charged in relation to robberies in Halifax

Police are still searching for both suspects.

The first is described as a heavy set man, who wore gloves, a balaclava and a dark jacket as he brandished the firearm. The second is described as a “skinning build” man, who also wore gloves and a balaclava, and white or light grey pants while wielding the knife.

Anyone with more information on this incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

