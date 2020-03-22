Halifax police searching for suspects in Dartmouth armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are searching for two suspects in a late-night armed robbery at a Dartmouth convenience store.

Around 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, they say two men entered the Needs Convenience Store at 100 Highfield Park Drive, demanding cash and cigarettes.

One man was armed with a firearm and the other wielded a knife.

“(They) directed the lone customer to lie on the floor and then they approached the counter and directed the employee behind the counter to fill a garbage bag with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money,” reads a Sunday morning statement from police.

No one was injured in the course of the holdup.

According to police, the suspects fled west on foot, and while a police service dog couldn’t track them down, it did find evidence related to the incident.

Police are still searching for both suspects.

The first is described as a heavy set man, who wore gloves, a balaclava and a dark jacket as he brandished the firearm. The second is described as a “skinning build” man, who also wore gloves and a balaclava, and white or light grey pants while wielding the knife.

Anyone with more information on this incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.