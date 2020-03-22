Coronavirus: Quebec cases climb to 219, schools to remain closed until May

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec has climbed to 219 and 24 people are now hospitalized due to the virus, including 13 people in intensive care.

The Quebec government announced the additional 38 confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Sunday and corrected the number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4. Officials previously said there were 5 coronavirus deaths in Quebec.

Health officials said the individual was believed to have been infected but was not. The person’s test came back negative after their death.

Premier François Legault did confirm that the 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were of people who lived in the same seniors’ residence.

As of Sunday, there are 2,000 people under investigation waiting for their results and 9,700 test results have come back negative.

There is still only one confirmed full recovery in the province, a person who tested negative twice after having been infected. Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda however said he believes there are many more individuals who have recovered.

The Quebec government reiterated that its health care system is ready to handle an influx of patients, as it has over 4,500 hospital beds ready to treat COVID-19 patients across the province.

It also reiterated that the increase in numbers was expected, as the province is rapidly increasing the number of tests it is administering.

Schools to remain closed until May

The government confirmed that all elementary and high schools across the province will remain closed until May 1 and all Cegeps and universities will resume their semesters online.

Hydro-Quebec announces new measures

Hydro-Quebec announced on its website on Sunday that it will be suspending its actions against unpaid bills.

“Due to the many consequences of the COVID-19 crisis in Canada, we’re conscious of the fact that some of our clients may face financial challenges in the coming weeks,” indicated the website.

The provider said it will cease cutting off power to those unable to pay their electricity bills — residential or business.

Hydro is asking Quebecers who are having financial difficulties to make arrangements by calling their customer service line.

In addition, it announced that there will no longer be service interruptions, as they will only conduct work on the power system if absolutely necessary.

Quebec government says fines, arrests face people who don’t respect self-isolation

On Friday, police arrested a woman in Quebec City who was infected with the virus and walking around outside after being mandated to stay indoors. The arrest was the first time public health issued an order to Quebec City police under emergency powers granted after Legault declared a public health emergency on March 14.

Arruda said on Saturday that regional public health directors across the province “will have no problem” ordering police to make arrests and ensure people carrying the virus are isolated.

“Starting now, it’s clear that we will restrict people who aren’t respecting the orders,” Arruda said. “Especially if they have already been advised, contacted, and we have information that they are walking around.”

Quebec medical authorities say they give clear directives to people who test positive for COVID-19. If medical officers get the sense that an infected person might not obey isolation orders, the patient is monitored more closely.

Quebec biopharmaceutical company gets $7 million for vaccine testing

The provincial government announced on Saturday that it will be providing a $7-million grant to Quebec biopharmaceutical company Medicago to accelerate the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Medicago announced that it had successfully produced a vaccine candidate on March 12.

The company said the government grant will allow it to conduct pre-clinical studies. The clinical studies, which include testing on patients, are set to begin this summer.

