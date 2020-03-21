Coronavirus: Canadian country singer releases new song, Quarantine Blues

Send this page to someone via email

A country musician from B.C. has released a song about the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled Quarantine Blues, the song by Ben Klick of West Kelowna is about trying to self-isolate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Klick said he got the idea this week after returning to the Okanagan from Nashville.

“I thought of [the song] in a matter of a couple of hours [Friday],” Klick told Global News on Saturday afternoon, noting his father made the trip with him.

Klick said they crossed into Canada at North Dakota and Manitoba. But instead of an expected long lineup at the Pembina-Emerson border crossing, they were “one of the two cars that were crossing the border on that day.”

He said it was “really eerie,” adding there were “ghost towns everywhere. The roads were clear, there was nobody out there.”

Leaving the Prairies behind and arriving back in B.C.’s mountainous interior, Klick said he saw several videos of country and pop stars performing social media concerts.

Klick said he wanted to do something similar, but with a twist.

“I wanted to shed a little bit of a light on what is happening,” he said. “With the coronavirus, it’s nasty for some people that are directly affected out there, and I somehow wanted to put a smile on people’s faces while all this is going down, as serious as it is.

Klick said he also wanted to relay a message at the very end, “to be safe and considerate to those around you and be mindful of your grandparents, as well as your family and loved ones, and stay healthy.”

The Okanagan resident said he’s had a number of shows cancelled due to the coronavirus, and because he crossed the border, he’s self-isolating.

“I just wanted to put something out there for the fans, saying I made it back home, I’m safe, I’m good,” Klick said. “And I’m taking the 14-day self-isolation seriously.”

