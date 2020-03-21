Menu

Health

N.W.T. reports coronavirus case, believed to first in Canada’s North

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2020 3:01 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government doing ‘everything we can’ for northern communities
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says government doing 'everything we can' for northern communities

The Northwest Territories is reporting what is believe to be the first case of the novel coronavirus in Canada’s North.

The territory says the individual had travelled to British Columbia and Alberta then developed mild symptoms three days after returning to Yellowknife.

READ MORE: Northwest Territories to ban non-essential travel over coronavirus pandemic

The individual is now recovering at home.

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

READ MORE: No coronavirus cases have been reported in the territories. Experts hope it stays that way

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

Story continues below advertisement

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
