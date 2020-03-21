Menu

Canada

Northwest Territories to ban non-essential travel over coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2020 11:54 am
The NWT Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife on Tuesday Aug. 21, 2001. Voters in the Northwest Territories seem willing to give newcomers a chance at government after a territorial election that was tough on incumbents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody.
The NWT Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife on Tuesday Aug. 21, 2001. Voters in the Northwest Territories seem willing to give newcomers a chance at government after a territorial election that was tough on incumbents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody.

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

Coronavirus outbreak: New border restrictions come into effect at midnight, Trudeau says

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
