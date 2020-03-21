Northwest Territories to ban non-essential travel over coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

0:34 Coronavirus outbreak: New border restrictions come into effect at midnight, Trudeau says Coronavirus outbreak: New border restrictions come into effect at midnight, Trudeau says

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

Story continues below advertisement