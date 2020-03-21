Coronavirus: Michelin Tires temporarily shuts down plants across North America

Send this page to someone via email

Michelin is set to temporarily scale back operations at its plants across North America as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release Friday, Michelin North America said it will begin a phased shutdown of some of its tire production facilities in the United States and Canada.

The temporary shutdowns are set to last at least two weeks.

Michelin employs approximately 3,500 people at facilities across Nova Scotia, making them one of the largest private-sector employers in the province.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Global News on Saturday that it will scale back production at its Nova Scotia facilities, but said details have not been finalized.

“The situation continues to evolve quickly, but we expect to implement a plan in Nova Scotia next week,” said Phil Watson, in an email.

The company said it is “focused on the health and well-being of its employees and communities, and the Company is developing plans and revising policies to mitigate the financial impacts of this temporary shutdown on its employees.”

The shutdowns will exclude “vital and critical tires” needed in Canada and the United States.

Michelin North America has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

