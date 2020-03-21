Goodwill temporarily shuts down Alberta stores and donation centres

All Goodwill locations in Alberta will be shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said on Saturday.
All stores and donation centres in the province will be shut down as of March 21.
“This is not an easy decision, as our mandate is to provide employment opportunities and career development for those with disabilities,” Kevin MacDonald, chair of the Goodwill board of directors, said in a news release.
The organization said there been no cases of COVID-19 reported at Goodwill, but that the decision was made due to the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Edmonton declares local state of emergency over COVID-19, suspends some fees for citizens
There are 24 Goodwill stores and donation centres across Alberta, including 12 in Edmonton and 7 in Calgary.
READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada
COMMENTS