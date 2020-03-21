Coronavirus: Toronto-area hospitals implement no visitor policies

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto-area hospitals are beginning to implement no visitor policies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sunnybrook, North York General, Michael Garron and Humber River hospitals, as well as those that are a part of the University Health Network and Scarborough Health Network, were among those affected as of Saturday afternoon.

“This extremely difficult decision was made to protect the safety of patients and healthcare workers,” a tweet from the University Health Network read.

As of midnight tonight, @UHN is moving to a no visitor policy, with exceptions on compassionate grounds and other special safety needs. This extremely difficult decision was made to protect the safety of patients and healthcare workers. More information → https://t.co/dmbQVlUIau — University Health Network (@UHN) March 20, 2020

“To keep our patients and staff safe, we are following the Ministry of Health’s recommendations and will no longer allow non-essential visitors at MGH,” a tweet from Michael Garron Hospital said.

Sunnybrook hospital’s no visitor policy was set to take effect Saturday evening and will be in place “until further notice.”

“This includes family members or companions accompanying patients to appointments or procedures,” the hospital’s website said.

“We understand that this is a difficult change for those with loved ones who need to be in the hospital, but it is an important precaution being put in place to ensure the safety of all those at Sunnybrook, including our sickest and most vulnerable patients.”

Outside of Toronto, hospitals under Trillium Health Partners have also implemented similar policies.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 59 additional cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 368.

Toronto Public Health says there have been 193 confirmed cases in the city, with 10 people hospitalized.

We understand that our no visitor policy is difficult for patients and families. To help you stay connected during this time, we have given all patients free phone, tv, internet, games & entertainment on their personal integrated bedside terminals📞📺🖥️🎮 pic.twitter.com/VDuvHZ1pbL — Humber River Hospital (@HRHospital) March 21, 2020

Effective March 20, our visitor policy has changed. For more information visit https://t.co/RDefThUKT4. pic.twitter.com/6zL8Vg9mCS — Scarborough Health Network (@SHNcares) March 20, 2020

With the safety of patients, staff & the community as top priority, THP is putting additional measures in place to protect everyone coming through our doors. Effective Mar. 20 at 10 p.m. we are implementing a no visitor policy. More: https://t.co/qd9tRCOLn6 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CKFDIobkhg — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) March 21, 2020

Effective immediately, no visitors are permitted at any of our sites. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. For more information visit our website: https://t.co/gHYWfnikg3 pic.twitter.com/an6jnva1GQ — North York General (@NYGH_News) March 20, 2020