Health

Coronavirus: Number of Manitoba COVID-19 cases rises to 18

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 11:55 am
Updated March 21, 2020 1:28 pm
Press Conference - March 21st, 2019: Public health officials in Manitoba confirmed one new case presumptive of COVID-19.

Public health officials in Manitoba confirmed one new case presumptive of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease in the province to 18.

The announcement comes after two straight days where no new cases were found in Manitoba.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Six of seven latest Manitoba cases related to travel

The latest victim is a Winnipeg woman in her 50s who had recently traveled, health officials say.

The province believes she fell ill after travelling abroad. They did not specify where she traveled, or what flights she had been on.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. land border closes to all non-essential travel

A new community screening drive-thru site has opened in south Winnipeg.

The site at the Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) Bison Drive Service Centre is the eleventh testing location in Manitoba and the province’s third drive-thru location. Screenings will be done daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WATCH: Manitoba declares state of emergency over COVID-19

Manitoba declares state of emergency over COVID-19
