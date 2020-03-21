Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide Saturday update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus Saturday at noon during a press conference from Vancouver.

There have been 348 cases of COVID-19 reported in the province as of Friday. Nine of those cases have died, while another six have recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Friday that 22 patients are currently in hospital, 10 of them in intensive care.

Thirty-six patients and 18 health-care workers at North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre have tested positive for the virus. Eight of B.C.’s nine deaths were residents of the facility.

Global News will livestream Saturday's update from Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

