Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba homebuilders taking extra precautions in light of coronavirus pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 3:12 pm
Manitoba homebuilders are taking additional precautions on the job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Manitoba homebuilders are taking additional precautions on the job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. File / Global News

Like workers in many other industries, Manitoba’s homebuilders are facing challenges due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Manitoba Home Builders’ Association president and CEO Larry McInnes told 680 CJOB that all of his members are following Manitoba public health recommendations closely and that the level of preventive measures being taken depends on the type of build.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Trudeau announces economic aid package to help Canadians amid outbreak

“In residential construction, there’s really two aspects: one is on new-home construction, which are in unoccupied homes, and then the second is on renovations, which are generally occupied,” said McInnes.

“They’re two distinct and different situations, but situations [in which] our members are taking as many preventative measures as they possibly can at this time.”

New home construction, he said, has a lower chance of multiple people being in a closed, confined space and has generally experienced little impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Even so, workers are taking preventive measures, like restricting the number of trades that can be on site at any one time and sanitizing equipment and machinery.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Manitoba declaring state of emergency, daycares to be funded for 3 weeks

“On the renovation side, our members have taken a little more preventative measures in terms of making sure there are very limited people in the home,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If they have to enter a home, (they’re) asking the occupants if they’ve travelled recently, if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“We want to make sure that the safety of our staff is first and foremost in the minds of all of our members.”

Story continues below advertisement

In light of the pandemic, the homebuilders’ association also had to cancel its signature event, the Manitoba Parade of Homes.

Manitoba Home Builders Associations’ Parade of Homes one of the largest in Canada
Manitoba Home Builders Associations’ Parade of Homes one of the largest in Canada
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusHome buildingConstruction IndustryManitoba Home Builders Associationmanitoba constructionLanny McInnesManitoba construction coronavirusMHBA
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.