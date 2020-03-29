Manitoba homebuilders taking extra precautions in light of coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Like workers in many other industries, Manitoba’s homebuilders are facing challenges due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Manitoba Home Builders’ Association president and CEO Larry McInnes told 680 CJOB that all of his members are following Manitoba public health recommendations closely and that the level of preventive measures being taken depends on the type of build.

“In residential construction, there’s really two aspects: one is on new-home construction, which are in unoccupied homes, and then the second is on renovations, which are generally occupied,” said McInnes.

“They’re two distinct and different situations, but situations [in which] our members are taking as many preventative measures as they possibly can at this time.”

New home construction, he said, has a lower chance of multiple people being in a closed, confined space and has generally experienced little impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, workers are taking preventive measures, like restricting the number of trades that can be on site at any one time and sanitizing equipment and machinery.

“On the renovation side, our members have taken a little more preventative measures in terms of making sure there are very limited people in the home,” he said.

“If they have to enter a home, (they’re) asking the occupants if they’ve travelled recently, if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“We want to make sure that the safety of our staff is first and foremost in the minds of all of our members.”

In light of the escalating situations regarding COVID-19, based on the precautions being recommended by federal and provincial public health officials, and in the interest of our members, their staff, and the visiting public, the 2020 #paradeofhomesmb has now CONCLUDED 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rhWOOUvw8D — MB Parade of Homes (@paradeofhomesmb) March 18, 2020

In light of the pandemic, the homebuilders’ association also had to cancel its signature event, the Manitoba Parade of Homes.

3:47 Manitoba Home Builders Associations’ Parade of Homes one of the largest in Canada Manitoba Home Builders Associations’ Parade of Homes one of the largest in Canada