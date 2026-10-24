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3 comments

  1. Ben
    October 24, 2026 at 10:27 am

    @Down. Firstly, treaty obligations don’t dissappear. Governments and Canadians are obligated for what was promised by their predecessors. Secondly, Indigenous rights are enshrined in the constitution. Thirdly, we have a duty of care given the generational trauma we caused through residential schools, etc. One could scream at the sky in anger and rage and ask “where’s my stuff!” but it really would not help. I have obligations because of my ancestors and am not going to squirm out of them.

  2. Anonymous
    October 24, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Ignore them they will go away

  3. DOWN WITH THE FN!!
    October 24, 2026 at 10:12 am

    And the grift continues. When do white Canadians get to meet with the PM and voice concerns, wants, needs, threats and demand money?
    Do we even have a voice? We actually built this country. They have done nothing. I dont see any contribution from them in any infrastructure, in any nation building. All I see and hear from them is tear down and separation. ME, ME, ME, give me more give me more! Pretty well fed up with this!

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Politics

First Nations leaders voice priorities ahead of historic meeting in Ottawa

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 24, 2026 10:06 am
2 min read
AFN View image in full screen
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) chiefs listen to delegates as they speak about resolutions at their Annual General Assembly in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. John Woods/The Canadian Press
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First Nations leaders are preparing to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the nation’s premiers, the first gathering of its kind in more than two decades.

Tensions between First Nations leaders and the Government of Canada have risen since Carney was elected in 2025, including over legislation that was passed to streamline development of major projects.

Some Indigenous leaders criticized the legislation over a lack of consultation, saying it posed a threat to reconciliation.

The Assembly of First Nations has been preparing for the meeting for months by hosting town halls with chiefs to discuss the actions they want to see governments take.

The AFN released a series of position papers last week on economic development, policing and public safety, employment, and health.

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One of the main goals for First Nations leaders is a First Nations sovereign wealth fund. The fund, proposed by Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, would pool capital to ensure First Nations can build long-term wealth in their communities.

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Other leaders worry that if the meeting focuses solely on economics, other concerns like homelessness, addiction and suicide may not get the attention they deserve.

“Unless the prime minister, the premiers and the territories are going to look a little bit deeper than resource development or economic reconciliation, I worry that they’re not going to be successful with their agenda,” Jeff Copenance, the chief of Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation, said.

Alberta’s recent referendum shed light on the inclusion of First Nations in decision making after First Nations in the province said there were “unnecessary obstacles” to being able to vote.

Siksika Nation said that while it was pleased with the outcome of the referendum, the polling station in its community was understaffed and it did not receive enough ballots from Elections Alberta.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) said it will be bringing its priorities to Ottawa on Monday, with a focus on treaty rights, governance and reconciliation.

The AMC said it will be pressing for action on economic sovereignty while making sure that First Nations are consulted in all decisions affecting them.

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“Our Treaties and our alliances with the Crown are agreements between Nations. They are not historical arrangements to be set aside when they become inconvenient,” said Grand Chief Kyra Wilson. “We will not accept a relationship defined by promises without action. We expect to be treated as equal partners, and we expect governments to work with us.”

Manitoba First Nations leaders are voicing their priorities Saturday ahead of the meeting in Ottawa Monday.

– With files from The Canadian Press

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