Health

Coronavirus: Friday update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 9:43 am
An illustration of the 2020 virus threat Coronavirus, blood in a test tube.
An illustration of the 2020 virus threat Coronavirus, blood in a test tube. Getty Images

Manitoba provincial health officials will give their latest COVID-19 update on Friday.

The press conference, happening at the Manitoba Legislature, will begin at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba’s presumed and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus stand at 17. One person has been hospitalized.

READ MORE: Manitobans tattling on co-workers, neighbours not following COVID-19 isolation guidelines

We will update this story as the press conference goes on.

Have questions for the province? Send an email to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca and we may ask it at the daily presser.

