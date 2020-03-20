Coronavirus: Friday update from Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba provincial health officials will give their latest COVID-19 update on Friday.

The press conference, happening at the Manitoba Legislature, will begin at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba’s presumed and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus stand at 17. One person has been hospitalized.

We will update this story as the press conference goes on.

