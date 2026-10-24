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Click to play video: 'Global National: Oct. 2'
Global National: Oct. 2
Politics

B.C. election results: Live numbers from the 2026 vote

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Click to play video: 'Global National: Oct. 2'
Global National: Oct. 2

B.C. voters probably did not expect to be voting in a provincial election until 2028.

However, BC NDP leader David Eby announced on Sept. 22 that he is calling a snap election, which takes place one week after the 2026 municipal election.

In his speech in September, Eby said “for British Columbians and for Canadians, this is an existential moment. The prime minister has called this a rupture, and he is absolutely right.

“Donald Trump is attacking our workers. He’s targeting our businesses, and he is threatening our sovereignty.”

However, Eby changed his messaging shortly after that announcement, moving away from Trump and to the more traditional issue of housing and affordability.

An Ipsos poll, released on Oct. 13, showed that while the BC Conservatives appeared in disarray one month previously, they gained a five-point lead over the BC NDP.

The BC Conservatives appeared to be in disarray when Eby called the snap election.

On Sept. 20, BC Conservative MLA, Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned as leader of the party after 13 MLAs either left or were ousted by party leadership.

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Lorne Doerkson took over leadership of the party, with most of the MLAs rejoining.

As the election campaign entered the final week, a new poll showed that the BC Conservatives were leading by five points among decided voters.

Click to play video: 'Ipsos poll shows BC Conservatives continuing to pull ahead of the BC NDP'
Ipsos poll shows BC Conservatives continuing to pull ahead of the BC NDP

BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan performed well in the leaders’ debate, according to experts.

Just after the municipal election results were in, Lowan said: “David Eby called this snap election two years early for nobody but himself.”

Vancouver mayor-elect Pete Fry endorsed Lowan in the final week before election day, and many wonder whether the municipal election’s changes could echo in the provincial race.

Voters will decide who will represent their riding during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 24, 2026. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

See the graphic below for information on the popular vote.

You can keep an eye on the closest races below.

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