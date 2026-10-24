B.C. election 2026: Polls open across the province

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It is B.C. election day, the final opportunity for residents to vote for the next provincial government.

Polls are open until 8 p.m., but if voters are in line at a polling station after 8 p.m., they should stay in line, as they can still cast a ballot.

B.C. voters probably did not expect to be casting ballots in a provincial election until 2028.

However, BC NDP leader David Eby announced on Sept. 22 that he was calling a snap election, taking place one week after the 2026 municipal elections.

In his speech in September, Eby said, “For British Columbians and for Canadians, this is an existential moment. The prime minister has called this a rupture, and he is absolutely right.

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“Donald Trump is attacking our workers. He’s targeting our businesses and he is threatening our sovereignty.”

However, Eby changed his messaging shortly after that announcement, moving away from the U.S. president and to the more traditional issues of housing and affordability.

An Ipsos poll, released on Oct. 13, showed that while the BC Conservatives appeared in disarray one month previously, they gained a five-point lead over the BC NDP.

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As the election campaign entered the final week, a new poll from Innovative Research Group showed that the BC Conservatives were leading by five points among decided voters.

On Friday, the last poll before election day showed that the BC Conservatives have maintained that five-point lead.

The BC Conservatives appeared to be in disarray when Eby called the snap election.

On Sept. 20, BC Conservative MLA Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned as leader of the party after 13 MLAs either left or were ousted by party leadership.

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Lorne Doerkson took over leadership of the party, with most of the departed MLAs rejoining.

BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan said just after the municipal election results were in: “David Eby called this snap election two years early for nobody but himself.”

Vancouver mayor-elect Pete Fry endorsed Lowan in the final week before election day, and many wondered whether the municipal election’s changes could echo in the provincial race.

1:58 BC campaign trail in its final days

Global BC coverage

Global BC will have complete coverage of the provincial election on all platforms.

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Starting with the News Hour at 6 p.m., Global BC will be streaming live on our website and on YouTube.

Watch our coverage, hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey on:

Global BC

BC1

Global Okanagan

STACKTV

The show will be simulcast on CKNW.

Ben O’Hara-Byrne will be providing live results and reporters and panelists will be at the BC NDP and BC Conservative headquarters on election night.