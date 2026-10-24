SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2026: Polls open across the province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2026 11:00 am
2 min read
David Eby, Lorne Doerkson and Emily Lowan are fighting to be B.C.'s next premier. View image in full screen
David Eby, Lorne Doerkson and Emily Lowan are fighting to be B.C.'s next premier. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It is B.C. election day, the final opportunity for residents to vote for the next provincial government.

Polls are open until 8 p.m., but if voters are in line at a polling station after 8 p.m., they should stay in line, as they can still cast a ballot.

B.C. voters probably did not expect to be casting ballots in a provincial election until 2028.

However, BC NDP leader David Eby announced on Sept. 22 that he was calling a snap election, taking place one week after the 2026 municipal elections.

In his speech in September, Eby said, “For British Columbians and for Canadians, this is an existential moment. The prime minister has called this a rupture, and he is absolutely right.

Story continues below advertisement

“Donald Trump is attacking our workers. He’s targeting our businesses and he is threatening our sovereignty.”

However, Eby changed his messaging shortly after that announcement, moving away from the U.S. president and to the more traditional issues of housing and affordability.

An Ipsos poll, released on Oct. 13, showed that while the BC Conservatives appeared in disarray one month previously, they gained a five-point lead over the BC NDP.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As the election campaign entered the final week, a new poll from Innovative Research Group showed that the BC Conservatives were leading by five points among decided voters.

On Friday, the last poll before election day showed that the BC Conservatives have maintained that five-point lead.

The BC Conservatives appeared to be in disarray when Eby called the snap election.

On Sept. 20, BC Conservative MLA Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned as leader of the party after 13 MLAs either left or were ousted by party leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

Lorne Doerkson took over leadership of the party, with most of the departed MLAs rejoining.

BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan said just after the municipal election results were in: “David Eby called this snap election two years early for nobody but himself.”

Vancouver mayor-elect Pete Fry endorsed Lowan in the final week before election day, and many wondered whether the municipal election’s changes could echo in the provincial race.

Click to play video: 'BC campaign trail in its final days'
BC campaign trail in its final days

Global BC coverage

Global BC will have complete coverage of the provincial election on all platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting with the News Hour at 6 p.m., Global BC will be streaming live on our website and on YouTube.

Watch our coverage, hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey on:

  • Global BC
  • BC1
  • Global Okanagan
  • STACKTV

The show will be simulcast on CKNW.

Ben O’Hara-Byrne will be providing live results and reporters and panelists will be at the BC NDP and BC Conservative headquarters on election night.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices