BC election 2026: Find your riding, local candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the BC election on Oct. 24, Global News has profiled all 93 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.

B.C. voters probably did not expect to be voting in a provincial election until 2028.

However, BC NDP leader David Eby announced on Sept. 22 that he is calling a snap election, which takes place one week after the 2026 municipal election.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Use the tool below

Story continues below advertisement

List of all BC ridings in the 2026 election

-with development from Max Hartshorn