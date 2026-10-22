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Politics

BC election 2026 results: West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

By Staff Global News
Posted October 22, 2026 12:15 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jeremy Valeriote
    Jeremy Valeriote
    Green
    Incumbent
  • Michelle Livaja
    Michelle Livaja
    NDP
  • Ayla Dumais
    Ayla Dumais
    Conservative
  • Dan Wood
    Dan Wood
    CentreBC
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Share

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West Vancouver-Sea to Sky is a provincial riding located in the region. This riding is currently represented by MLA who first took office in . collected votes, winning per cent of the vote in the 2024 B.C. provincial election.

Just two years after the previous election, B.C. residents have cast their vote in the 2026 provincial election.

BC NDP leader David Eby called a snap election in September, making the provincial election day one week after the municipal elections.

Voters will elect 93 Members of the Legislative Assembly to serve in the 44th B.C. Parliament.

B.C. has 93 seats and 47 are needed for a majority.

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