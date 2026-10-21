BC election 2026 results: Prince George-Valemount

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Prince George-Valemount is a provincial riding located in region. This riding is currently represented by MLA who first took office in . collected votes, winning per cent of the vote in the 2024 B.C. provincial election.

Just two years after the previous election, B.C. residents have cast their vote in the 2026 provincial election.

BC NDP leader David Eby called a snap election in September, making the provincial election day one week after the municipal elections.

Voters will elect 93 Members of the Legislative Assembly to serve in the 44th B.C. Parliament.

B.C. has 93 seats and 47 are needed for a majority.