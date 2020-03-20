Menu

Health

Alberta premier, chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 2:09 pm
Hinshaw says number of hospitalizations or deaths is ‘up to us’ as Albertans
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s top doctor says the number of hospitalization and deaths from the novel coronavirus is up to Albertans.

Premier Jason Kenney is set to speak to the media Friday afternoon, to update the public on the novel coronavirus situation in Alberta.

Kenney is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. MT. After Kenney speaks, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold her daily update at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Kenney and Hinshaw’s updates will be live streamed at the top of this post.

On Thursday afternoon, Hinshaw announced the province recorded its first death due to COVID-19. An Edmonton-area man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died late Wednesday from COVID-19, the disease link to the novel coronavirus.

Hinshaw said the man appeared to have contracted the virus in the community and there was no link established between him and people who had recently returned to Alberta from abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday afternoon, the province had recorded 146 cases of COVID-19.

For more information on the cases, including their locations in Alberta, head to the government’s website.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

