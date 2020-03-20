Donald Trump was asked what he had to say to Americans scared of coronavirus. This was his response

Send this page to someone via email

In the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are turning to their leaders for comfort and a sense of direction. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to his citizenry often — even taking time to write a response to an eight-year-old boy’s letter — and multiple European leaders have worked hard to assuage people’s concerns.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a press conference for Americans and was expected to outline the country’s positioning in terms of COVID-19 testing, mask and ventilator availability and other matters.

Instead, the press conference was messy, with garbled answers and often incoherent, conflicting statements from the president, who was seemingly optimistic about the potential for therapeutic COVID-19 drugs.

At one point, NBC News reporter Peter Alexander asked Trump to speak to Americans scared by the pandemic, perhaps searching for some words of comfort.

Alexander asked Trump whether his “positive spin” regarding potential COVID-19 treatment was giving Americans a false sense of hope.

“Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?” he asked.

Trump replied: “No, I don’t think so. It may work, it may not work. I feel good about. That’s all it is; it’s a feeling.”

“What do you say to Americans who are scared… millions who are scared right now?” Alexander followed up.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump snapped aggressively. “That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question. You’re doing sensationalism.”

Alexander appeared stunned at the exchange, and the room fell into an awkward hush.

Trump immediately moved on to the next question, though, later on, levied another dig on Alexander.

“I’ve dealt with Peter for a long time,” Trump said while answering a different journalist’s question. “And I think Peter is not a good journalist.”

You can watch the back-and-forth (and more) in the video above.

