2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Hastings Prince Edward region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has announced a second confirmed case of the novel Ccoronavirus in its region.

The first came Thursday, although the public health agency did not give any information about the person who contracted the disease.

Friday morning, the province listed 50 new cases in Ontario, with one man in his 80s who contracted the virus after travelling to the Bahamas being diagnosed in the Hastings Prince Edward region. The province says that person is self-isolating.

The public health unit confirmed these details correlate with the region’s first confirmed case.

It’s unclear where patients are being tested for the disease in the region, since neither Hastings nor Prince Edward county has a COVID-19 testing centre.

The public health unit has been encouraging those who suspect they might have the virus and who have recently travelled to contact its COVID-19 information line, which is operating from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

“Callers are assessed for risk of COVID-19 based on their travel history, symptoms, and the Ministry of Health case definitions,” the health unit said.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health and CEO for the public health unit, is advising residents to beware, now that it’s clear the virus has arrived in the region.

“The best method for us to combat COVID-19 in our community is to stay home if possible, practise social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and remain diligent with handwashing and infection control practices,” Oglaza said. “The responsibility lies with each of us to do everything we can to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbours healthy.”

The health unit encourages residents to visit its website for more information about the virus and to call its COVID-19 information line at 613-966-5500 if they have any further questions or health concerns.

