50 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total at 301 active cases

Ontario health officials announced 50 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 301 active cases in the province.

The cases include four elderly patients in Durham Region who contracted COVID-19 at Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care Home in Oshawa.

Some patients had a travel history to the U.S., Bahamas, Portugal or the Caribbean or were on a cruise. Others had close contact with another infected person.

Most patients were listed as “pending” for transmission, which health officials have said is because they have been unable to find travel history or close contact as links for transmitting the illness, leading them to believe the person contracted the virus through community spread.

Two patients — a man in his 70s from Waterloo and a woman in her 50s from Durham — are listed as being hospitalized. All other patients are listed as either self-isolating or “pending.”

Patients on Friday’s list are from Toronto, Hamilton, Peterborough, Durham, Hastings Price Edward, Ottawa, Waterloo, Peel Region and York Region. Twenty-six patients were listed as pending for all categories.

The province has five resolved cases and two deaths — a 77-year-old man from Barrie and a 51-year-old man from Halton Region.

Ontario has tested just under 20,000 people for COVID-19 so far and 5,485 patients are currently under investigation.

