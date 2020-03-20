Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Ontario government launches online program for students out of school

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 12:39 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 12:45 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to shut down schools for 2 weeks after March Break to stop spread of COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirmed on Thursday that the province would shut down all public schools for a total of three weeks, including two weeks following March Break, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Ontario government announced the launch of a new online platform entitled, “Learn at Home” for students out of school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier Doug Ford, education minister Stephen Lecce and health minister Christine Elliott made the announcement of the launch of the first phase of the endeavour at Queen’s Park on Friday.

Lecce also took the time to reassure students who were supposed to graduate this year, that no graduation will be compromised.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All publicly funded schools in Ontario closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

“As a father myself, I know parents always want the best for their children, and I also know from speaking to parents that many are concerned that their child is going to fall behind while schools are closed during this difficult period,” said Ford.

“To support families and students, our government has developed a one-stop spot for at-home learning. It doesn’t replace school, but offers a great alternative as we approach the end of March break.”

The provincial government announced the closing of all publicly-funded schools on March 12 until at least April 6, leaving over two million students out of the classroom.

READ MORE: Ontario government cancels EQAO testing due to coronavirus outbreak

The government then proceeded to cancel all EQAO testing, as well.

Learn at Home provides math and literacy content created by Ontario educators and will be provided in both English and French.

“Elementary resources are designed to help young students learn at home with interactive activities that encourage participation through entertaining and stimulating digital content,” a released said Friday.

“High school content was designed with a focus on STEM courses and ensure core competencies and skills are reinforced.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto epidemiologist modelling COVID-19 says the school year may be done

For students who do not have access to a computer, the government said “work is underway” to get them the necessary technology they need.

The ministry of education is also working with the ministry-run TVO and TFO broadcast channels to create “robust education programming,” as well. The government said that too will be a “phased-in” approach and will begin Monday, which is when March Break was scheduled to end.

Ontario currently has 301 active cases of coronavirus with five cases resolved and two deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario EducationStephen LeccePremier FordCoronavirus Educationlearn at homeOnline education OntarioOnline Education Ontario Coronavirus
