Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario government cancels EQAO testing due to coronavirus outbreak

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 6:35 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency over COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency over COVID-19. Erica Vella has details. (March 18, 2020).

Ontario’s education minister says EQAO, the province’s standardized testing, is cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 global pandemic students are facing immense pressures in their academic journey. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the government is taking immediate action to continue protecting the health and safety as well as reduce the burden on students,” Minister Stephen Lecce said.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Lecce said his ministry consulted with parents, students, educators and administrators for elementary and secondary students and decided that all remaining standardized tests for the school year is cancelled.

“I want to be clear, this cancellation will not impede student graduation,” Lecce added.

“We will continue to follow the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario governmentEQAOCoronavirus OntarioEQAO TestingEQAO testing 2019 2020EQAO testing cancelled
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.