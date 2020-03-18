Ontario government cancels EQAO testing due to coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s education minister says EQAO, the province’s standardized testing, is cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 global pandemic students are facing immense pressures in their academic journey. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the government is taking immediate action to continue protecting the health and safety as well as reduce the burden on students,” Minister Stephen Lecce said.

Lecce said his ministry consulted with parents, students, educators and administrators for elementary and secondary students and decided that all remaining standardized tests for the school year is cancelled.

“I want to be clear, this cancellation will not impede student graduation,” Lecce added.

“We will continue to follow the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

