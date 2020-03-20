Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Trudeau says irregular migrants will be turned away at Canada-U.S. border

By Andrew Russell Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 11:30 am
Updated March 20, 2020 12:30 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says irregular migrants will be turned away at Canada-U.S. border
WATCH: Trudeau says irregular migrants will be turned away at Canada-U.S. border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that irregular migrants crossing into Canada on foot from the U.S will be turned away when they reach the border as part of a wider border shutdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement that we will now be returning irregular migrants that attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-U.S. border,” Trudeau said outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa

Coronavirus outbreak: New border restrictions come into effect at midnight, Trudeau says

The move comes amid security concerns around screening people at irregular boarding crossings for COVID-19 and hours before the closure of the Canada-U.S. border to all but essential travel goes into effect at midnight.

Trudeau said the new measures are “temporary”  but required as the world battles the new coronavirus outbreak which has sickened 246,275 worldwide, including at least 846 people in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

As of Friday morning, 10 Canadians had died from COVID-19.

Friday’s announcement marks a significant reversal in policy for the Trudeau government who had previously looked at placing any border crossers into mandatory self-isolation.

“Those who’ve already crossed the border will be put in isolation,” Trudeau said. “But in the future, those trying to cross the border irregularly will be released back into the U.S.

Since the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada began tracking irregular border crossers in February 2017, Canada has received roughly 54,739 refugee claims.

More to come…

