Peterborough Public Health launches in-home screening program for COVID-19

Those who need to be screened for COVID-19 but can’t travel or need to remain self-isolated will now be able to do it at home.

Peterborough Public Health announced on Friday that it has developed a way to assess and test residents with the help of Peterborough Paramedics.

Anyone who has recently travelled or has symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their doctor or nurse practitioner, the health unit states, or consult with a nurse at Peterborough Public Health by calling 705-743-1000 or emailing covid19@peterboroughpublichealth.ca.

Based on the results of that screening, residents who need further assessment will be referred to either the health unit for testing or to Peterborough Public Health, which will dispatch a special unit of paramedics to perform the test in the resident’s home.

“We are very proud that our paramedics can now bring COVID-19 assessment and testing to residents in their homes upon referral by local health-care providers,” said Randy Mellow, chief of Peterborough Paramedics. “This new system will improve case detection while serving the needs of patients who are immobile or too sick to leave their homes.”

Echoing Mellow’s statement, Peterborough Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said the new system keeps patients at home while getting them the assessment that’s needed.

Residents who need urgent care or have breathing difficulties should seek immediate medical help by calling 911 or going to the emergency department.

There is an assessment centre set up at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, but it is by appointment only.