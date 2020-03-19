Menu

Daytime Emmys cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 19, 2020 8:11 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 8:16 pm
Thousands of music and entertainment events cancelled
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of music and entertainment events cancelled

The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is being called off over the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are just too many unknowns right now, not the least of which is whether we would actually be permitted to stage an event in June” involving more than 1,000 participants, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Chairman Terry O’Reilly wrote in a letter to members.

READ MORE: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards had been scheduled for June 12 to 14 in Pasadena, California.

“While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes,” Brent Stanton, the executive director of the Daytime Emmy Awards, said in a statement.

“Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honourees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
