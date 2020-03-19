Menu

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 3:57 pm
Director Spike Lee accepts the Grand Jury Prize for the movie 'BlacKkKlansman' during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2018.
Director Spike Lee accepts the Grand Jury Prize for the movie 'BlacKkKlansman' during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

The Cannes Film Festival in France has changed its plans for May 2020 in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday.

The festival will no longer take place May 12-23, although it has not been fully cancelled for the year.

“Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned,” organizers wrote in a statement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Organizers say they have not decided on whether to postpone the 2020 festival or to simply scrap it until next year. However, they are considering bumping it until the end of June or early July, according to a statement on the festival’s website.

Spike Lee is currently slated to be the jury president for this year’s festival.

The Cannes change-up is just the latest in a long series of public events that have been affected due to the outbreak, which causes the disease known as COVID-19.

The disease has had a domino effect on entertainment industry events, toppling one scheduled date after another as the world tries to wait out the virus through social distancing measures.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
