Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ont. to come down Friday: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say the blockade that’s closed a portion of Highway 6 near Caledonia for almost a month is coming down.

“Today, demonstrators worked on clearing the area of the barricades on the Highway 6 bypass,” OPP Const. Rod LeClair said in a release.

“OPP will work with the Ministry of Transportation to arrange the removal of the concrete barriers. This work will take place on Friday.”

No specific timeline has been set for the re-opening, according to LeClair.

“It is anticipated the road will be re-opened, following a complete inspection of the road and bridges along the Highway 6 bypass.”

Some of Highway 6 closed down on Feb. 24 as part of a solidarity demonstration, according to OPP.

The blockade kept a portion of the highway closed between Argyle Street South and Greens Road, near the Six Nations reserve.

A member of the Six Nations Community told Global News in February the protest began in an attempt to show support for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who are protesting the construction of a large natural gas pipeline through their territory, as well as those in the Tyendinaga Mohawk territory who were arrested by OPP.