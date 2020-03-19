Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ont. to come down Friday: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 7:45 pm
A photo of the blockade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ont.
A photo of the blockade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ont. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say the blockade that’s closed a portion of Highway 6 near Caledonia for almost a month is coming down.

“Today, demonstrators worked on clearing the area of the barricades on the Highway 6 bypass,” OPP Const. Rod LeClair said in a release.

“OPP will work with the Ministry of Transportation to arrange the removal of the concrete barriers. This work will take place on Friday.”

READ MORE: Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont. closed by solidarity blockade

No specific timeline has been set for the re-opening, according to LeClair.

“It is anticipated the road will be re-opened, following a complete inspection of the road and bridges along the Highway 6 bypass.”

Some of Highway 6 closed down on Feb. 24 as part of a solidarity demonstration, according to OPP.

Story continues below advertisement
Wet’suwet’en solidarity rail blockade set up on Toronto tracks
Wet’suwet’en solidarity rail blockade set up on Toronto tracks

The blockade kept a portion of the highway closed between Argyle Street South and Greens Road, near the Six Nations reserve.

A member of the Six Nations Community told Global News in February the protest began in an attempt to show support for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who are protesting the construction of a large natural gas pipeline through their territory, as well as those in the Tyendinaga Mohawk territory who were arrested by OPP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wet'suwet'enWet'suwet'en protestsPipeline ProtestsCaledoniaSix NationsHagersvilleCaledonia protestHighway 6 Caledonia blockadeSix nations blockadesix nations protestTyendinaga mohawk blockade
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.