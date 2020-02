Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Haldimand County are reporting that Highway 6 in Caledonia has been closed by a solidarity demonstration.

Police are asking commuters to be patient if they are delayed while travelling on the highway between Argyle Street South and Greens Road, near the Six Nations reserve.

They have not provided any more details.

Caledonia is located about 25 kilometres from Hamilton.

More to follow…

