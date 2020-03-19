Miss Persona has a message for kids amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘We must stay strong’

Send this page to someone via email

Miss Persona and Brandon Bear have an important message for kids everywhere during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Treehouse Direct personalities announced on YouTube that teddy bear kindergarten is cancelled as people are being asked to self-isolate and protect themselves from COVID-19 transmission.

“Even though they may feel a little worried, they dance and learn all the ways they can be helpful by being a superhero,” the caption reads.

“Today, we found out that Brandon’s teddy bear kindergarten has been cancelled because of a really strong germ, called a virus,” Miss Persona says in the video. “It’s kind of like having a cold or the flu, but it’s spreading to other people and making some people sick.

“We must stay strong and remember that everything is going to be OK. Our friends and family and the entire forest are working together as a team to make sure everyone that’s sick is getting better.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Australia zoo launches adorable animal livestreams during coronavirus lockdown

In the video, Miss Persona and her bear friend show their young viewers what they can do to keep themselves and others safe, like washing their hands for 20 seconds and coughing into their elbows.

She even shows off some fun dance moves that kids can learn to help have fun and pass the time while in isolation.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Maryam Shah

You can watch Miss Persona on Treehouse, or check out the show’s official YouTube channel.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca