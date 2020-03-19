3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northumberland County; 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

All six cases are related to travel, the health unit said. No other details were provided.

On Thursday, the health unit stated Northumberland County now has four confirmed cases of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Last Friday night, the health unit said its first confirmed case was a woman in her 60s in Northumberland County.

Now in Northumberland County other cases include a man in his 70s (case #3), a woman in her 60s (case #4), and a man in his 60s (case #5).

There is now a second confirmed case in the City of Kawartha Lakes: A woman in her 70 (case #6). The municipality’s first case was a woman in her 60s which was announced on Saturday (case #2).

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay says the second case was confirmed following testing at its assessment centre.

“All established precautions were followed during assessment and testing, ensuring the continued safety of patients and the team,” the hospital stated.

The health unit says all six patients are currently self-isolating.

Earlier this week, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay opened a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre.

Effective Monday, March 23, all the health unit’s offices will be closed to the public except for lab pick up and delivery, needle exchanges and Naloxone.

Droplets can be passed on directly to someone standing nearby or by landing on surfaces where they can be picked up by others. This video from @HKPRDHU shows proper #respiratoryetiquettehttps://t.co/2nYhfhXQRt #preventthespread — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) March 19, 2020

As well, all health unit classes, clinics or meetings have been cancelled whether these were to be held in the health unit office or in a community meeting space or school. All health unit programming, except the COVID-19 response, and essential services, has been cancelled.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough Public Health announced the third confirmed case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction.

2:14 First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobourg First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobourg

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

