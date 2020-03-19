B.C. works to help renters, homeowners amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is exploring ways to address concerns from British Columbians unable to afford rent or mortgage payments amidst layoffs and work stoppages due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“All options are on the table,” Housing Minister Selina Robinson said. “We are working on ways to ensure people do not lose their homes and are not evicted because of this crisis. These are very urgent concerns for people and we will have more to say in the coming days.”

The measures are set to be unveiled next week.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has called on the province to temporarily ban evictions, as has the executive director of the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre.

“We really believe the starting point needs to be to keep people in their homes,” Andrew Sakamoto said, suggesting even exemptions be made to certain groups such as those facing domestic violence.

“We cannot be moving people during a pandemic.”

BC Housing is updating its policies on evictions to support renters.

Sakamoto said his organization is still working on its recommendations to the province on what can be addressed.

One potential solution is providing financial assistance to those who, because of COVID-19, can no longer afford rent. For most renters, the next cheque will be due April 1.

“That is something that has to be explored — financial support for the many, many renters that have lost their jobs and simply cannot pay rent due to a global pandemic out of their control,” Sakamoto said.

He also suggested the province gives renters time to pay back owed rent after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

The province could also consider a moratorium on rent increases. Last year, B.C. restricted rent hikes to the rate of inflation. Previously, landlords were able to increase rent by inflation plus two per cent.

“Once this all blows over, there will be people who get their job back and are still in the hole. If they have to repay their rent, they will need some time to do that,” Sakamoto said.

He also wants the province to consider delaying Residential Tenancy Branch hearings, which are being done by phone for now, for those who are struggling with the process and rely on organizations like his to prepare.

Canada’s big six banks are offering mortgage payment deferrals for up to six months for homeowners who are unable to make payments, as did Vancity credit union.

The province is also looking at working with municipalities on payment of property taxes.