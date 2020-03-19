Menu

Canada

NSHA advising potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Halifax locations

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 2:42 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Thursday of a potential low-risk public exposure to coronavirus at two Halifax locations between March 5 and March 7.

NSHA said people who visited the Halifax Grammar School gymnasium and the Homburg Athletic Centre gymnasium at Saint Mary’s University during that period should closely monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 2 more presumptive cases identified in Nova Scotia, 5 now confirmed

These symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

“Public Health is aware people attending provincial high school basketball tournament events at these facilities might have been exposed to COVID-19 during these dates,” NSHA said in a statement.

NSHA also noted that everyone who are at high risk of exposure have already been identified and are now in self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Irving lays off workers, shuts down Halifax Shipyard for three weeks

“There may be others who had low-risk exposure, and may at some point show COVID-19 symptoms.”

According to NSHA, it is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at these events will develop symptoms by Saturday, March 21.

However, the risk is low for anyone not already identified.

 

