NSHA advising potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Halifax locations

Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Thursday of a potential low-risk public exposure to coronavirus at two Halifax locations between March 5 and March 7.

NSHA said people who visited the Halifax Grammar School gymnasium and the Homburg Athletic Centre gymnasium at Saint Mary’s University during that period should closely monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms.

These symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

“Public Health is aware people attending provincial high school basketball tournament events at these facilities might have been exposed to COVID-19 during these dates,” NSHA said in a statement.

NSHA also noted that everyone who are at high risk of exposure have already been identified and are now in self-isolation.

“There may be others who had low-risk exposure, and may at some point show COVID-19 symptoms.”

According to NSHA, it is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at these events will develop symptoms by Saturday, March 21.

However, the risk is low for anyone not already identified.