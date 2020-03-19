Coronavirus: 2 more presumptive cases identified in Nova Scotia, 5 now confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

There are two more presumptive, travel-related cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 14.

In a news release, the province said both cases were identified on Wednesday and are located across the province.

“Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them,” the release reads. “Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.”

The 14 individuals affected range in age from early 30s to mid-70s, according to the province. Northern Nova Scotia remains the only region without a positive case of COVID-19.

“The province is testing daily, working with our partners at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg,” the release said.

There are now nine presumptive positive cases and five confirmed cases in Nova Scotia, with 1,373 negative test results.

Anyone who was travelled outside of Canada is continuing to be told to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to Nova Scotia.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing a fever above 38 C and/or new cough, you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811.

The online questionnaire can be found here.

More to come.

