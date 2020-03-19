3 charged after Wetaskiwin RCMP seize stolen vehicles, firearms

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested after police seized several firearms and stolen property on March 17, in Wetaskiwin County, Alta.

At 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to calls of suspicious vehicles in the ditch along Range Road 262 and Township 470.

Police said two men ran away from the vehicles after officers arrived, and a third man was arrested on scene.

The two other suspects were apprehended by police following a foot chase and help from the public, police said.

Officers seized a loaded handgun and five long-barrel guns from one of the vehicles. Police said the guns were stolen from a residence in Tofield, along with other high-powered rifles.

A loaded handgun was also found in the field where one of the suspects was arrested, police said. The vehicles were also determined to be stolen from Tofield and Airdrie, according to RCMP.

Billy Okeynan, Shane Black and Westley Bidlock-Hawkins are facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

Okeynan and Bidlock-Hawkins are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.