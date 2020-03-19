Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after Wetaskiwin RCMP seize stolen vehicles, firearms

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 19, 2020 2:27 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 2:29 pm
Westaskiwin RCMP have charged three men in connection with stolen vehicles and firearms on March 17.
Westaskiwin RCMP have charged three men in connection with stolen vehicles and firearms on March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Three people have been arrested after police seized several firearms and stolen property on March 17, in Wetaskiwin County, Alta.

At 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to calls of suspicious vehicles in the ditch along Range Road 262 and Township 470.

Related News

READ MORE: Charges laid after human remains found in Wetaskiwin hotel fire

Police said two men ran away from the vehicles after officers arrived, and a third man was arrested on scene.

The two other suspects were apprehended by police following a foot chase and help from the public, police said.

Officers seized a loaded handgun and five long-barrel guns from one of the vehicles. Police said the guns were stolen from a residence in Tofield, along with other high-powered rifles.

A loaded handgun was also found in the field where one of the suspects was arrested, police said. The vehicles were also determined to be stolen from Tofield and Airdrie, according to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged after shots fired near school, woman attacked in Wetaskiwin

Billy Okeynan, Shane Black and Westley Bidlock-Hawkins are facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

Okeynan and Bidlock-Hawkins are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wetaskiwin RCMPWetaskiwin stolen propertyRCMP firearm chargesRCMP stolen propertyRCMP theft chargesWetaskiwin firearm
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.