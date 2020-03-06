Menu

Crime

Kehewin Cree Nation man identified as Wetaskiwin homicide victim

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 11:26 pm
Alberta RCMP have deemed the death of Daryan Lyndon John a homicide, according to a news release issued Friday, March 6, 2020.
Alberta RCMP have identified a man who died earlier this week in Wetaskiwin and determined his death was a homicide, according to a Friday news release.

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after man found dead in Wetaskiwin apartment

Police said 22-year-old Daryan Lyndon John from Kehewin Cree Nation was found dead in a Wetaskiwin home on March 3, with initial reports deeming his death suspicious.

The medical examiner completed the autopsy in Edmonton on March 4, police said.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit wants to talk to anyone who was in contact with John from March 2 to 3 or has information “related to the circumstances surrounding his death.” Call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crimeWetaskiwinRCMP Major Crimes UnitAlberta HomicideAlberta deathKehewin Cree NationWetaskiwin homicideDaryan Lyndon JohnWetaskiwin homicide victim
