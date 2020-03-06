Kehewin Cree Nation man identified as Wetaskiwin homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have identified a man who died earlier this week in Wetaskiwin and determined his death was a homicide, according to a Friday news release.

Police said 22-year-old Daryan Lyndon John from Kehewin Cree Nation was found dead in a Wetaskiwin home on March 3, with initial reports deeming his death suspicious.

The medical examiner completed the autopsy in Edmonton on March 4, police said.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit wants to talk to anyone who was in contact with John from March 2 to 3 or has information “related to the circumstances surrounding his death.” Call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

