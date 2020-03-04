Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after man found dead in Wetaskiwin apartment

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 5:27 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 5:28 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

An investigation is underway to look into what RCMP consider to be a suspicious death in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Someone called RCMP about a man they found dead in an apartment suite at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Related News

“The male was confirmed deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been deployed to take carriage of the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.”

Police said they could not provide the man’s exact age or details about the state he was found in.

There are currently no arrests or suspects in connection with the death, police added.

Wetaskiwin is located about 75 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPAlberta crimeSuspicious DeathRCMP Major Crimes UnitWetaskiwin RCMPWetaskiwin suspicious death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.