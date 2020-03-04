RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after man found dead in Wetaskiwin apartment

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway to look into what RCMP consider to be a suspicious death in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Someone called RCMP about a man they found dead in an apartment suite at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

“The male was confirmed deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been deployed to take carriage of the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.”

Police said they could not provide the man’s exact age or details about the state he was found in.

There are currently no arrests or suspects in connection with the death, police added.

Wetaskiwin is located about 75 kilometres south of Edmonton.

